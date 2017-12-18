Lufkin police investigating Monday evening murder

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this evening in the 1800 block of Spence Street.

At 5:02 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a male shooting victim at 1819 Spence Street, according to Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth.

Police say the victim was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke's Medical Center-Lufkin where he was pronounced dead.

"This is an active investigation and our detectives are hard at work to bring the suspect or suspects into custody," Pebsworth said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.