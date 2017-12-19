Lufkin PD releases name of man killed in Spence Street shooting incident

The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a home on Spence Street Monday night.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the victim has been identified as Jerone Jones, 38. She said he was originally from Houston, but he had been living in Lufkin for “quite some time.”

According to Pebsworth, the homicide occurred at a home in the 1800 block of Spence Street. A previous East Texas News story stated that 911 dispatchers got a call about a male shooting victim at 1819 Spence Street at 5:02 p.m.

Jones was taken by ambulance to CHI St Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“This is an active investigation, and our detectives are hard at work to bring the suspect or suspects into custody,” Pebsworth said in a previous story.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.