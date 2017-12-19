Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office: Man urinated in patrol unit, threatened deputy

After a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to assist a constable in arresting a public intoxication suspect at a night club Saturday night, the suspect allegedly urinated on the back seat, tried to kick out the windows, and threatened to kill the deputy and his entire family.

Kevin Martinez-Castrejon, 20, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony obstruction/retaliation charge and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge early Sunday morning. He was released Tuesday morning after he posted a collective bail amount of $10,500.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the NCSO deputy was dispatched out to a night club in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 59 South on Sunday to assist a constable who had Martinez-Castrejon in custody and needed help getting him to the jail.

Once Martinez-Castgrejon was placed in the back of an NCSO patrol unit, he urinated on the seat, spit on the windows, and tried to kick out the glass, the Facebook post stated. He also allegedly threatened to kill the NCSO deputy and his entire family.

