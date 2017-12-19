NCSO traffic stop results in felony drug arrest, seizure of meth

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 31-year-old man on a first-degree felony drug charge after a traffic stop search turned up a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with drug distribution Monday night.

Mitchell Carroll Permenter, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charge. His collective bail amount has been set at $26,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO deputy stopped Permenter’s vehicle in the 1000 block of FM 2864 for a traffic violation at about 9 p.m. Monday.

“He appeared nervous and showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics,” the affidavit stated. “There was also an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and a probable cause search was conducted.”

The search turned up a black case containing a “clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine,” the affidavit stated. The NCSO deputy also found paraphernalia like items used in the packaging and distribution of drugs.

The deputy also discovered that Permenter was driving with a suspended license, and he had a prior conviction for that charge, the affidavit stated.

Permenter was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

