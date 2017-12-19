NCSO traffic stop results in felony drug arrest, seizure of meth

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 31-year-old man on a first-degree felony drug charge after a traffic stop search turned up a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Monday night.More >>
A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 31-year-old man on a first-degree felony drug charge after a traffic stop search turned up a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Monday night.More >>
After a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to assist a constable in arresting a public intoxication suspect at a night club Saturday night, the suspect allegedly urinated on the back seat, tried to kick out the windows, and threatened to kill the deputy and his entire family.More >>
After a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to assist a constable in arresting a public intoxication suspect at a night club Saturday night, the suspect allegedly urinated on the back seat, tried to kick out the windows, and threatened to kill the deputy and his entire family.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a home on Spence Street Monday night.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a home on Spence Street Monday night.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this evening in the 1800 block of Spence Street.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this evening in the 1800 block of Spence Street.More >>
The flu outbreak has not only hit harder, but earlier for the U.S. Just ahead of the holidays flu causes are spreading through Lufkin.More >>
The flu outbreak has not only hit harder, but earlier for the U.S. Just ahead of the holidays flu causes are spreading through Lufkin.More >>