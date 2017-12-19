American eChem to invest $8M in new infrastructure at Lufkin plant, add 25 jobs

As a result of incentives offered by the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, American eChem Inc. announced Tuesday that the company plans to add 25 new jobs and invest $8 million in new infrastructure and equipment at its plant on Kurth Drive.

American eChem's announcement came during a special called meeting of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Tuesday.

As part of the agreement between American eChem and the Lufkin EDC, the company will receive a 10-year tax abatement. The EDC will also provide $4,000 incentive for each new job created. In addition, American eChem will receive a $5,000 incentive for each acre up to 23 acres.

A representative for American eChem told EDC officials that the $8 million investment for the expansion of their Kurth Drive location will come over the course of the next 10 years. The company also said it will add up to 25 jobs with salaries of $30,000 to $40,000 in the next 10 years.

"We manufacture a range of water-based liquid industrial soaps, which are used typically as lubricants in processing and manufacture of synthetic rubber and paper coatings," said company president, Bernard Hylands. "And, it is also used as waterproofers in concrete."

Now that the Lufkin EDC has approved the proposed agreement, the Lufkin City Council will vote on whether or not to finalize it at its next meeting.

American eChem Inc. is part of the Faci group, which has plants in the United States, Italy, Spain, the UK, Singapore and China, according to the company's website.

"We've been here for 14 years; we're a pretty stable company," Hylands said. "The Faci group is family owned, it's not going anywhere. They don't hire and fire. We they build a place and hire people, they keep them."

According to Hylands, they expect to hire at least five people by 2019.

