Body found after fire crews battle blaze at Melrose home

After firefighters from several Nacogdoches County fire departments battled a blaze at a home in Melrose early Tuesday morning, a body was discovered inside the house.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the person that died in the fire has not been identified yet.

“The Sheriff Office is working with the medical examiner’s office to make full identification of the person who is deceased,” the press release stated.” The Sheriff Office believes it has identified the person in the fire, and is awaiting information from the medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity. Until that time, the Sheriff Office is withholding the name of the person.”

In the press release, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said that NCSO deputies were dispatched out to the house fire on County Road 419.

“Deputies were the first to arrive on scene and observed a mobile home that was fully engulfed,” the press release stated. “Law enforcement was advised that a person was possibly inside the home. Deputies could not make entry into the residence due to the house was engulfed. Fire departments arrived on scene and battled the fire until it was extinguished.”

An arson investigator and detectives from the NCSO were called out to the scene to conduct an investigation.

“A preliminary investigation believes that the cause of the fire was electrical, and it appears to have started in the north end of the residence where the person was found,” the press release stated. “The case is still under investigation.”

In addition to the Nacogdoches Fire Department, the Melrose Fire Department, the Chireno Volunteer Fire Department, the Woden VFD, the Shady Grove VFD, and the Martinsville VFD were also dispatched to the scene, the press release stated.

