NWS: Tornado Warning allowed to expire

A tornado warning has been allowed to expire that was in effect for Rusk, Cushing, and Mount Enterprise at 8:30 PM CST. The NWS also allowed a tornado warning to expire for Beckville, and Tatum at 8:15pm.

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning including Henderson, Rusk, Alto until 10:45 PM CST.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue moving possibly affecting some of our counties in Deep East Texas later this evening. Any storms that develop or move into East Texas will have the potential to produce hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. Remember, a watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near the watch area.

