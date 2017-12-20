Boil water notice issued for San Augustine - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Boil water notice issued for San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) -

The City of San Augustine has issued a boil water order for all residents within the city limits.

Wednesday morning, city officials stated the precaution was ordered due to a break in a water line.

The notice will remain in effect until further notice.

