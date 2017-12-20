Spring man dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Polk County

Central Heights ISD's administration has announced that classes with be cancelled Thursday and Friday.More >>
West Sabine ISD's administration has decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday because of widespread illnesses in the district.More >>
A 43-year-old Spring died Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Polk County near the intersection of State Highway 146 and FM 2610.More >>
The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>
A tornado warning has been allowed to expire that was in effect for Rusk, Cushing, and Mount Enterprise at 8:30 PM CST. The NWS also allowed a tornado warning to expire for Beckville, and Tatum at 8:15pm.More >>
