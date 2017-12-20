Spring man dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Polk County

A 43-year-old Spring died Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Polk County near the intersection of State Highway 146 and FM 2610.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the wreck. The preliminary crash report shows that at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2001 Nissan passenger car driven by Jonathan Hemphill failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on FM 2610 and drove into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet passenger van that was heading south on SH 146.

Hemphill was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston, where he was pronounced dead later that day by Polk County Justice of the Peace Jessica Stanton.

The driver of the van, a 65-year-old man from Point Blank, and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the same hospital for precautionary measures.

The wreck is still under investigation.

