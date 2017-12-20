West Sabine ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday because of illnesses

West Sabine ISD's administration has decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday because of widespread illnesses in the district.

"In an effort to preserve the health and wellness of our students and staff, WSISD will cancel all classes and activities Thursday (12/21/17) - Christmas Day," a post on the West Sabine ISD Facebook page stated. "This will include the Christmas Parade and Band Concert."

A spokesperson for the school district, which is located in Pineland, confirmed that classes will let out at their normal time today (Wednesday).

The Christmas Parade and Band concert had originally been scheduled for Thursday, according to the district's website. The website also states that the district's Christmas break will end on Jan. 5.

