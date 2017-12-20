Central Heights ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday

Central Heights ISD's administration has announced that classes with be cancelled Thursday and Friday.

"We just wanted everyone to be well at Christmas because we've had a lot of students out because of illness in the last few days," said Central ISD Superintendent Bryan Lee.

A post on the school district's Facebook page stated that the classes at Central Heights ISD were cancelled because of "student and staff illness."

Lee said the teachers will return from their Christmas break on Jan. 8, 2018. The students will return to class the next day.

