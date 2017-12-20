Affidavit: 29-year-old Pollok man molested young girl

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to allegations that he molested a young girl on Feb. 18.

Brandon Lee Arredondo, of Pollok, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge. No bail amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s daughter contacted the Lufkin Police Department on Feb. 18 and said that Arredondo had molested her child. When the mother talked to Arredondo face to face about the incident, he allegedly apologized, said he had a problem, and told her he would never touch her daughter again.

The victim was interviewed at the Harold’s House Child Advocacy Center on Feb. 23. The girl told the forensic interviewer that she woke up to Arredondo putting his hand under her clothes and touching her inappropriately.

