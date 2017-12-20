Polk County affidavit: Man found with meth led deputy on chase with 2-year-old in vehicle

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and led law enforcement on a short chase with his 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle with him.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man was found with more than a gram of meth on his person during a probable cause search.

Dallas Scott Blake is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a state-jail felony endangering a child charges, and two misdemeanor charges - expired registration and failure to appear. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $25,000 for the two felony charges.

The deputy who got the affidavit said in the document that the PCSO received information that a silver car was “casing” a home on Tree Harbor throughout the day on Monday. Later, a concerned neighbor called the sheriff’s office and said the silver car had backed up to an abandoned house on Tree Harbor.

While the PCSO deputy was patrolling FM 356, he spotted a silver car matching the description passed on to the sheriff’s office. After the deputy noticed that the car’s license plate light was out, he attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.

At that point, the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Blake, pulled in to the Pine Harbor subdivision in an attempt to elude the PCSO deputy. The car was located a short time later in the 200 block of Pine Harbor.

When the deputy pulled up behind Blake’s vehicle, Blake allegedly got out carrying his 2-year-old vehicle.

A check of Blake’s driver’s license showed that he had outstanding warrants, the affidavit stated.

During a search of the vehicle, the PCSO deputy found marijuana paraphernalia in it. After Blake allegedly admitted to having marijuana on his person, the deputy did a probable cause search on him and found approximately 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit stated.

Blake was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.