Widespread rains prompt another First Alert Weather Day

Another First Alert Weather Day has been declared for this Friday, December 22nd, as widespread rains and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast.

An approaching cold front will tap into a stream of moisture to help enhance the rainfall across East Texas. Due to its slow movement, that will keep a prolonged period of rain in the forecast throughout Deep East Texas as we head into the Christmas weekend.

We may see a few showers on Thursday night, but our highest odds for widespread rains will be throughout the day on Friday and lingering through the first half of your Saturday.

The severe weather threat looks rather minimal at this time; however, the coverage of the rainfall itself will be a big enough disruptor for those of you traveling in and out of East Texas to warrant the First Alert Weather Day.

Many areas will be on the receiving end of one-to-two inches, with isolated higher amounts of over three inches not out of the question due to the training of showers and thunderstorms over the same areas.

There will be a medium risk for flooding since additional heavy rains will fall on an already saturated ground. Please use extra caution on the roadways, especially areas that are in low-lying spots and prone to flooding.

Once the rain comes to an end on Saturday afternoon, we will be drying out and turning much colder for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

As always, one of the best ways to stay on top of the latest weather developments where you live is to have our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. You can view our interactive radar, get severe weather alerts, and watch our video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.