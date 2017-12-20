Lufkin rapper's jail video creates uproar

It’s not his first music video, but it's one causing the most controversy.

A Lufkin rapper known as "Lil Yo" in the music industry, planned a video shoot in the Angelina County Jail that has a lot of people in Lufkin talking, including the sheriff and a county judge.

It's not every day you see a music video shot in a jail cell, but Lil Yo, who used to be an inmate in this jail says it was a tribute to his past.

“I actually did some time and a lot of time in the Angelina County Jail,” Lil Yo said. “I actually just wanted to make it as real as possible.”

However, because this video was shot in the jail, Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter is outraged.

“This is not something we condone at Angelina County. This is not what we let take place on our property, on county property, and on public property. It’s just not the right thing to do,” Suiter said.

Along with Judge Suiter, Sheriff Greg Sanches is upset.

Sanches said he was misled into thinking the music video would be a documentary that would serve as a warning against being arrested.

“It went from that to a very vulgar video to where kids and the public are hearing and seeing that stuff. It's what's wrong with our society now,” Sanches said.

Sanches also said he gave orders to only shoot the video in the lobby, but a supervisor allowed Lil Yo and his cameraman in the jail.

Now the supervisor will face consequences.

As for Lil Yo, he still plans to make an educational and positive documentary.

“It was supposed to be positive. It's still going to be positive, so at the end of the day you know people just took it for some whole other stuff,” Lil Yo said.

According to Sanches, he spoke to Lil Yo and asked him to remove the music video from Facebook and YouTube. Lil Yo agreed, but those changes have not been made yet.

