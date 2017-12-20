SFA brings in 11 on early signing day including two receivers from East Texas

The SFA Lumberjacks took advantage of the early signing period. Coach Clint Conque and his staff pulled in 11 total commitments on the first day of early signing.

Several East Texans are joining the SFA roster. The two biggest names to join on signing day were JaTerious Evans from Center and Q. Borders from San Augustine. Both players led their teams through their senior season and look to be key players on the SFA roster.

"The thing with both of those guys is that we were able to get them in here at a camp and really look at them," Conque said. "We saw that we had some talent there."

While Evans made some highlight reel plays on offense he could also cause trouble on defense. Conque is hoping he will be able to improve their secondary.

"You always want to recruit versatility," Conque said. "You always want to recruit high football IQ players and those young men both played offense and defense and that will work for us."

Borders is coming to SFA in the shadows of Dominique Edison. Edison played for San Augustine as well and is Borders' cousin. Edison went onto SFA and then to the Tennessee Titans in the 2009 draft.

Conque has tried to hit the East Texas area hard and for good reason.

"All those guys come to work everyday," Conque said. "They have good work ethic. They understand what it takes to compete and are very competitive coming out of high school. Like we try to do every year, we try to tap into that talent."

Here is a full list of recruits:

Midyear Junior College Transfers



Tanner Elliot | OL | 6-3 | 290

Tyler Junior College | Carthage HS | Carthage, Texas



Aretavious Hendrix | CB | 6-1 | 185

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College | Starkville HS | Starkville, Miss.



Quin Jones | LB | 6-1 | 230

East Mississippi Community College | Lafayette County HS | Abbeville, Miss.



Bryce Wempa | TE | 6-5 | 248

Tyler Junior College | Royse City HS | Royse City, Texas



Early High School Signees



Brody Anderson | S | 5-10 | 190

Katy HS | Katy, Texas



QuenTyvian "Q" Borders | WR | 6-2 | 180

San Augustine HS | San Augustine, Texas



JaTerious Evans | S | 6-1 | 190

Center HS | Center, Texas



Barclay Ford | TE | 6-3 | 225

North Forney HS | Forney, Texas



Amad Murray | DL | 6-3 | 255

Huntsville HS | Huntsville, Texas



Jeffrey Rose | OL | 6-4 | 287

Cy Ranch HS | Cypress, Texas



John Wilkowski | OL | 6-6 | 284

Cy Ranch HS | Cypress, Texas

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.