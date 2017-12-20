After beating SFA by 1 point, Missouri coach has motivational talk with Lumberjacks

The SFA lumberjacks almost pulled off a second win over an SEC team. While there are no moral victories in the mind of many, Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin felt it necessary to talk to the SFA team after the Tigers won 82-81 Tuesday night.

“It wasn’t a good win in my opinion, it was a great win," Martin said. "They (Stephen F. Austin) are a team that you don’t want to play. They are one of the few teams we’ve played all season that can score on the perimeter, as well as in the post. They can shoot the ball, attack the lane and defend you. I think they are one of the better teams in the country and I don’t really care if they’re ranked or not. I think they are one of the best teams from top to bottom. One thing I always say to our players is don’t look at the name of the team on the jersey. That’s a different level team. I hope our fans appreciate the team that came here and played tonight. That’s a talented, tough and physical team.”

In a video published by SFA, Martin asked Keller if he could talk to the team and once allowed gave a motivational speech. Warning - there is some language not suitable for younger readers.