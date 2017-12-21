City of Huntington receives defibrillator from law firm, Hospice of the Pines

A collaboration between Hospice in the Pines and Lineberger Law Firm is bringing medical advancements to the city of Huntington.

Thursday, they received an AED, also known as a defibrillator.

It's a lifesaving device that Huntington City Manager Bill Stewart, said will increase the safety of the entire community.

"Often it's difficult to get someone from Lufkin to come to the far reaches of the county, if there is a need for an AED," Stewart said. "Which is helpful if someone is having a heart attack, problem with heart beating, problem with breathing."

