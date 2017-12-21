Rusk's lack of pediatric health care filled by new Children's Clinic

When it comes to the health of a child, a speedy diagnosis and treatment is the ideal outcome. According to nurse practitioner, Jami Hicks, at Rusk's new Children's Clinic, this is now the outcome that's available for the city.

"We do your well child visits, your sick child visits," Hicks said. "We see same day sick, so if you call in and your kid is sick we usually can get them in."

However, this hasn't always been the case for this community.

"I know several Palestine pediatricians have retired, so there's like this big circle here in East Texas that doesn't have pediatric care or has a lack of," said Hicks.

This lack caused many families to drive long distances for pediatric help. And, according to the clinic's physician owner, Dr. George Fidone, this issue did not go unnoticed.

"We felt as though there was a need that could be filled in this community," Fidone said. "We have lots of patients that drive from Rusk and surrounding areas to Lufkin."

Long drives for medical care are becoming a trend across East Texas, one which Hicks said had been affecting the children of Rusk.

"I know a lot of parents are waiting months for their kids to be seen for well visits," Hicks said. "And, so then you get behind on your wells, and you get behind on your shots. It's frustrating for the parent and it's frustrating and it's frustrating for the child."

Fidone said expanding to Rusk was exactly in line with the Children's Clinic's goal.

"The mission is to provide the highest level of care for all children in East Texas," Fidone said.

The Children's Clinic currently accepts Medicaid, most insurances, and private pay.

