Charge dismissed against Georgia woman arrested in Nacogdoches County

Charges against a Georgia woman arrested in Nacogdoches County have now been dropped.

On Dec. 18, 2017, the Nacogdoches County Attorney's Office dismissed the charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

Latifah Adilah Tate, of Georgia, was arrested in August of 2016. Tate was taken into custody, along with Kedar Muhammd, 27, of Parkforest, Illinois. They were arrested after police seized 50 pounds of liquid codeine during a traffic stop.

Officials said at the time of the arrests that Tate and Muhammd were traveling from Houston when they were pulled over for speeding.

