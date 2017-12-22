City of San Augustine rescinds boil-water notice

From the City of San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (News Release) - On December 20, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system to issue a boil-water notice to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of December 22, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Anding, the water supervisor at the City Hall main number at (936) 275-2121.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.