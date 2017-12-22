Nacogdoches County traffic stop results in 2 felony arrests, seizure of 9.4 lbs. of weed

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office made two felony drug arrests and seized 9.3 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59 North late Thursday night.

A search of the vehicle they were traveling in also turned up Hydrcodone, according to one of the arrest affidavits.

Fredrick Darnell Griffin, 44, of Brookshire, and Robrick LeKeith Kingdom, 42, of Greenville, Mississippi, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail, and each man was charged with third-degree felony possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds. Kingdom was also charged with third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams.

Griffin’s bail amount was set at $25,000, and Kingdom’s collective bail amount was set at $50,000.

According to the arrest affidavit for Kingdom, two NCSO deputies were patrolling U.S.59 south of the intersection of highways 59 and 259, or the Garrison Y, at about 10:39 p.m. Thursday when they spotted a black 2016 Buick passenger car going faster than the posted speed limit for the on-ramp to get onto U.S. 259 and made a traffic stop on it.

“The vehicle was occupied by two males. Both subjects were nervous and gave conflicting statements about their trip,” a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Deputies grew suspicious of criminal activity that may be occurring due to the behavior of both men. A k-9 deputy with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office conducted a free air search around the vehicle with his K-9 partner.”

According to the affidavit for Kingdom, Chaka, the K-9, alerted on the Buick.

“Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found 9.4 lbs. of marijuana and 54 grams of hydrocodone. Both men were arrested and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail,” the press release stated.

During the probable cause search, the NCSO deputies found two large bricks of marijuana wrapped in plastic, the affidavit stated. They also found an unmarked, orange pill container that had Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone pills inside it.

