Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested after traffic stop had weed hidden in rectum

After officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department made a traffic stop late Thursday night and found that one of the occupants of the vehicle had two outstanding felony warrants, jailers searched him and found that he had hidden marijuana in his rectum, according to an arrest affidavit.

Timothy Morris is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility charge, two state-jail felony revocation of probation charges, and a Class B possession of marijuana charge. collectively, his bail amount has been set at $31,500 for the three newest charges.

The traffic stop was in the 2500 block of Woden Road at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, according to the affidavit. The NPD officers stopped the car for a traffic violation, and Morris was the driver. When the officers ran the licenses of the people in the car, they found that Morris and his passenger had outstanding warrants, the affidavit stated.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the NPD officers found two handguns within easy reach of the occupants of the car, the affidavit stated.

Morris was taken to the county jail, and when jailers did a body search on him, they found marijuana hidden in his rectum, the affidavit stated.

Morris was convicted of a felony on Sept. 25, 2014, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.