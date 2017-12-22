Diboll community comes together to help fire victims

Last month, we reported that a Diboll house fire displaced the Lopez family on Thanksgiving Day.

On Friday, the family's community came together to help them clean their home and salvage any remains.

“A lot of the community has helped out with all kinds of stuff,” said Laura Lopez, the victims' daughter-in-law. “Donations - money wise, they came out in prayer, and they also came out for volunteer hours out here.”

One of the volunteer groups was the members of the Boys and Girls Club in Diboll.

“I know that I can do it,and I know I’d want people to help me during a time of need,” said Jeremiah Settler, a volunteer.

Director Eric Hernandez thought it'd be a good idea to bring some boys out to help the Lopez family.

“I’m trying to teach them as far as how our community comes together and the importance of if someone is down to give them a lifting hand,” Hernandez said.

He said this was a way to put some of the things the children are taught in the Boys and Girls Club into practice.

“Not just basketball, he taught me life, too. If someone needs help and I just felt like it was a great deed,” said Javaughn Luster. a volunteer.

The Lopez home was a place all 35 members could call home and spend every holiday fellowshipping, but with the home not being there this year, the generosity from the community helped fill that void.

“My father-in-law and mother-in-law have been very grateful to everybody. Words cannot express the amount of thanks they'll like to say to everybody,” Lopez said.

The Lopez family said they plan to rebuild the home in the future.

For anyone looking to submit a donation, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family.

