Lufkin woman kicks officer after stabbing at party

According to Lieutenant Mike Shurley, officers with the Lufkin Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing at Moore Avenue.

The officers learned from those present that a large party had been going on at the location, when a fight broke out between a man, who was holding a knife, and his wife, Monica Grimaldo. A second woman tried to stop the fight by stepping between the two and was then stabbed.

An ambulance was called, and the stab victim was taken away for medical treatment. The report also stated that Grimaldo's husband was not arrested at the time because of medical issues, and he was also transported by ambulance.

At this point, the report stated that the officers witnessed Grimaldo's sister try to talk to her, but Grimaldo shoved her away. Because of this, the officers had cause to arrest her. During this process, Grimaldo kicked the thigh of one of the officers trying to arrest her.

Monica Grimaldo is still being held at the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant, as well as charges of assault family violence and failing to identify herself to law enforcement.

Her bail has been set collectively at $10,000.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved. ?