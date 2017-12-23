Center woman collects hundreds of Hallmark Christmas ornaments

It's a habit of most collectors to proudly display their items year round. But, for Joyce Ann Hawkins, her collection makes an appearance only one season a year.

"My husband worked for Hallmark, and we would go into a Hallmark store at Christmas time," Hawkins said. "And, I would buy everyone they had."

Hawkins collection of ornaments started in 1976. Her husband's job position meant that the ornaments were half off, so she has collected quite a few. Her estimates put the number over 1,000.

Due to medical issues, Hawkins is no longer able to put the ornaments up herself.

"It's a lot of trouble for her to put them up and I whether I will next year or not," Hawkins said.

Thankfully, her daughter, Joanne Shillings, who is also a collector of Hallmark ornaments, helped out this year.

"You know, it's been a long time since we put them up," Shillings said. "So, I know that she likes them and she wanted to see them again."

Hawkins' collecting has slowed down over the years, but her love for them hasn't.

"If you can look and see, there's all kind of little doodads working and twirling," Hawkins said.

According to Hawkins, this love stems from the creativity shining through each, individual piece.

"Because they're just so different," Hawkins said. "Each year, most lines have a different picture. Windows, frosty friends. They're all different each year."

The Hallmark plant in Center was subject to multiple layoffs in 2009, but still employees a few East Texas residents.

