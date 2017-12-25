Diboll police arrest man following road-rage incident

Diboll police arrested a River Oaks man Friday following a wreck caused by apparent road rage.

Scott Heinen, 49, is charged with aggravated assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses saw Heinen in a Ford pickup ram a Nissan sedan at least two times before they wrecked on the south part of town.

An off-duty officer with Corrigan police witnessed the whole event, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim suffered an injury to his ear but did not need medical attention.

Police arrested Heinen on the scene.

The affidavit does not list a reason for why Heinen rammed the vehicle.

