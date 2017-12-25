Fire chief: Hudson blaze started in garage

A fire which left a Hudson family homeless likely started in the garage, according to the Hudson fire chief.

Chief Marcial Foisie said the fire marshal will meet with the homeowners on Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

Foisie said all signs point to it starting in the garage and then spread to the house and attic. The garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Foisie said crews tried to stop the fire inside the house, which was located in the 100 block of Magnolia Bend Drive, but a lack of water caused them to call in crews from around the county. It took about 90 minutes to control the fire.

Two people were in the home when it started but both got out without injury.

They lost everything in the home, including two vehicles.

Related: Home destroyed as firefighters battle house fire in Hudson

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.