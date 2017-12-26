Woman dead in Angelina County shooting on Christmas Eve

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman on Sunday.

According to Captain Alton Lenderman, the shooting happened on Tripletree Street around 11 a.m.

"Our deputies on patrol received a call of shots fired in that Tripletree area," Lenderman said. "They responded to that call and upon arrival at the scene they located the victim that had been shot."

Lenderman said the victim is Tresten Gray and that she was found in a car.

Gray, who was originally from Houston, had worked multiple jobs in Lufkin over the past year, including as a server at Cotton Patch.

"I used her a lot of times as an example like to follow. Like ,Tresten, she's the one," said kitchen manager, Joe Bollman. "She picks up shifts all the time. She's always looking out for everyone and sort of has that team work mind frame, too."

Not only was Gray a star employee, she also treated each and every person with an amazing amount of kindness.

"Tresten, she's amazing with people," said Bollman. "All of her customers, seemed like, every time she would be coming back from the floor, people were leaving, they would always make sure to stop by and let her know how much they appreciated what she did. She was just very good at moving around and making people feel good when they come in."

Many of her coworkers feel Gray's loss, but some, like Justin Alley, are focused more on how her family must be feeling.

"I was devastated, especially day it happened, too," Alley said. "I thought about her kids, at first, really because I was like that's just terrible for them and that family. I hated how that ruins Christmas for them, you know?"

According to ACSO, deputies are following multiple leads in regards to the suspected homicide and are hoping to have some information for the public within the next few days.

No arrests have been made.

