Fire destroys Diboll-area home

A fire has destroyed a mobile home in the Diboll area Tuesday.

According to Diboll volunteer firefighter Jason Stuck, the call came in around 1 p.m. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The property belongs to Lufkin Police Chief Gerald Williamson. His son and daughter-in-law lived in the home.

A cause has not yet been determined.

