Lufkin holiday sales increase

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday shopping will bring in around $700 billion this year compared to last year's numbers.

Today was expected to be the forth busiest shopping day of 2017 and stores in Lufkin were packed with day after Christmas shoppers.

Store managers said this holiday season was successful.

“It started off with a strong Black Friday or Thanksgiving actually,” said Marcia Best, JCPenney’s General Manager. We had people lined up pretty far down the mall.”

“As a store we had double digit increase," said Kris Hoepfner, Target Team Store Leader.

Some of those great deals in today’s shopping maze include clearance sale items.

According to Hoepfner, mark downs on end of the season items draw a large crowd out.

“We're even taking an extra 20% off of a lot of the clearance that have already be ticketed down. We expect to drive a lot of sales out of those great prices that we've taken clearance mark down prices on,” said Hoepfner.

68% of holiday sales went to tech items for gifts.

“We did sale them strong for what we had, so I do expect we will have more throughout the year,” Best said.

Managers at both locations said strong holiday sales help secure jobs for seasonal workers.

