Lufkin woman loses $15,000 to Publishers Clearing House imposters

Lufkin Police Department is cautioning residents after an elderly woman was allegedly swindled out of $15,000 by a person pretending to be with Publishers Clearing House.

The police department says the theft occurred over the span of six months from June to October.

The woman told police that in June she was contacted by a man who told her she'd won $3.5 million from Publishers Clearing House. he told her that she needed to send $8,000 in order to collect her prize money.

According to police, the woman told them she took out a loan and mailed in a check.

Eventually, another man contacted her and requested another $7,000. She again took out a loan and sent in a check.

Police say the men contacted her over the six-month period from the number 876-340-8325.

"She never received the prize money and eventually reported it in hopes that no one else would fall victim to the scam. She is still making payments on the loans," the police department said in a social media post. "Please share this information with your elderly loved ones who likely aren't on social media. They are typically the ones targeted scams like this."

