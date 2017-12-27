Polk County grand jury indicts Conroe man accused of soliciting - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Polk County grand jury indicts Conroe man accused of soliciting child

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Connect
Joshua Rucker (Source: Polk County Jail) Joshua Rucker (Source: Polk County Jail)
LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) -

A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Conroe man accused of sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl on social media back in October.

Joshua William Rucker, 22, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

According to a previous report, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible online solicitation of a minor on Oct. 4.

Detectives conducted a sting operation and arrested Rucker as he arrived at the home of the 14-year-old girl.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly