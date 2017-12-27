Lufkin native is hosting event to unite Lufkin community

Marquist Taylor grew up in Lufkin, where he said he's always wanted to go above and beyond.

“I grew up with this mindset of wanting to do great and be great and just help others. I’ve always had that nack to help others,” said Taylor.

He showed his heart of helping when he and his friends sung gospel songs to hurricane victims.

“I woke up the next day and literally I had 200 missed phone calls from numbers I did not notice and my wife had 80 phone calls. I’m like what's going on,” Taylor said.

The video of Taylor and friends singing went viral and led to many guest approaches, including singing on Jimmy Fallon's show.

“That experience was just amazing, so Jimmy Fallon led us to Los Angeles where we got to open up for Stevie Wonder at the Hand and Hand Benefit with Justin Bieber and Kelly Roland,” Taylor said.

Now Taylor is using his platform in Lufkin, hosting the first East Texas Winter Fest this Friday. World renowned gospel singer Jekalyn Carr will be performing.

“It's an experience to bring people together. It doesn't matter your color, race, your religious background, what car you drive or your economic status. It is to bring people together because the city of Lufkin needs healing,” Taylor said.

Taylor said with all the recognition he's received from the video going viral he wants to use it to continue helping others.

If you're interested in attending the winter fest it will be held Friday, December 29th at the Civic Center.

Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and $30 at the door.

There will also be a workshop for praise dancers at 12pm.

