Lufkin man accused of forcing girl to do sexual acts, send nude photos

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Lufkin man accused of forcing a girl to perform sexual acts on herself in front of him and send her nude photographs of herself to him.

Radd Valin Hassell, 56, is charged with indecency with a child and sexual performance of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the teen-aged victim told made an outcry at Harold's House, alleging Hassell forced her to perform sexual acts on herself. She also said he made her send him more than 50 nude images.

According to the affidavit, Radd gave inconsistent statements but he did deny ever seeing the girl nude.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Radd's arrest on Dec. 22. He was arrested that day and has posted bail.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.