Lufkin's first New Year's Eve with new UBER ride sharing service

Anyone can avoid getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking and this year you can do it through your phone.

This will be the first New Year's Eve, ride sharing services will be available statewide to help residents to enjoy their festivities safely.

While many people will be out partying and drinking on to celebrate this New Year, Justin Linge will be driving for the ride sharing company, UBER to make the roads safer.

“If that helps that kind of stuff then I’m all for it,” said Linge.

Linge said New Year's Eve will be the first time he's driven for the company after hours, but he's excited to try something new.

“I mean it's a great experience and the extra money is great and like I said meeting new people is fun,” Linge said.

Greg Sanches, Sheriff of Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, encourages everyone drinking to request an UBER.

“Maybe they have not drank at all and they're killed with a drunk driver, so there's a lot of bad things that come from a DWI,” said Sanches.

On the bright side, Linge just wants to make sure everyone gets home safe.

Now if you want to set up an early ride for New Year’s Eve, UBER has an update where that is now possible.

On the app you can request a ride leaving the date and time for arrival.

