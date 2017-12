Restaurant Report- Nacogdoches- 12/28/17

North Food Mart and Grill at 5105 North Street: 14 demerits for test strips needed, discarded two dairy products, pre-packaged sandwiches needed ‘use by’ dates, needed to provide thermometers for cooks and all coolers and freezers, hand-wash sink needed to be kept empty, one knife not smooth and easily cleanable, missing ceiling tiles, vents not kept clean.

Mexico Lindo at 401 South Street: 13 demerits for unlabeled spray bottle, food need to be covered in cooler and freezer, ‘use by’ dates needed, paper towel needed for hand wash sink, proper storage needed for several utensils, vents, floors and walls needed cleaning, dumpster lids not kept closed, damaged or missing ceiling or tiles or floor or wall areas.

Peking at 3103 North Street: 12 demerits for several food products in improper cold hold temperature, improperly stored sauces, back freezer thermometer needed, paper towels need in all hand wash sink, vents and equipment needed cleaning, dumpster lids not kept closed, back plate needed on electrical switch.

Jack In the Box at 2015 North Street: 7 demerits for hot water needed in men’s bathroom, paper towels need in hand wash sinks, scattered trash in in fence behind the building, wall areas that were not smooth needed repair, men’s bathroom needed to be clean.

JP’s Lil Cajun Kitchen at 4601 North Street: 7 demerits for two spray bottles needed to be relabeled, paper towels needed for hand wash sink, dumpster lids not kept closed, floor areas that were not smooth or not easily clean able needed repair.

Marble Slab at 2425 North Street: 4 Demerits for spray bottle not labeled, and vents needed cleaning.

McDonald’s at 1717 North Street: 3 Demerits for dumpster lids not kept closed, excess grease on top of grease bin , shield guard needed for light.

Popeye’s at 1519 North University Drive: 3 Demerits for needed back flow preventer for outside hose.

Java Jack’s at 1122 North Street” 3 Demerits for thermometers needed for all coolers and freezers, floor areas that were not smooth or not easily clean able needed repair.

Auntie Pasta’s at 211 Old Tyler Road” 3 demerits for improper storage of a bag of onions, two spatulas discarded for not being sooth and easily cleanable.

Snow Fox Sushi at 1215 North Street: 3 demerits for hot hold temperature not at minimum of 135 degrees,

Taco Casa at 1133 North University Drive” 2 Demerits for scoops not properly stored, vents needed cleaning.

Donut Palace at 1922 South Street: 2 demerits for vents needed cleaning, water damaged ceiling tiled needed repairing or replacement.

AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6 at 31801 North Street (Northview Plaza): 2 demerits for thermometer needed for small cooler up front with dairy products.