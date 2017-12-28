Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death of Angelina County woman

An arrest has been made in the Christmas Eve shooting death of an East Texas woman.

At 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 28, 2017, detectives of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers arrested Cedarrius Blake, age 18, on Garrison Drive in Angelina County on a felony warrant for murder.

Officials say Blake is responsible for the shooting death of Tresten Gray on Christmas eve. Blake was transported to the Angelina County Jail where he was booked in on the murder warrant.

According to Captain Alton Lenderman, the shooting happened on Tripletree Street around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

"Our deputies on patrol received a call of shots fired in that Tripletree area," Lenderman said. "They responded to that call and upon arrival at the scene they located the victim that had been shot."

Lenderman said the victim was Tresten Gray and that she was found in a car.

Gray, who was originally from Houston, had worked multiple jobs in Lufkin over the past year, including as a server at Cotton Patch Cafe.

The Angelina Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the Texas Rangers and the Lufkin Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

