Caldwell man requests nude photos, videos from minor online

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department have arrested a Caldwell man accused of asking a girl to send him nude photos and videos of her herself, via Facebook and other messaging apps.

Jason Allen Benson, 36, is charged with second-degree felony, online solicitation of a minor under 14.

According to Lieutenant David Young, Benson contacted the victim on Facebook, saying that a relation of his played on a softball team that the victim's team had recently played against.

Over a period of time, Benson requested that the victim send him videos and nude photos of herself. The mother of the victim became aware of these messages and took pictures of them, to present as evidence to law enforcement.

Young went on to add that Benson used multiple different messaging apps, in the course of his communication with the victim. Young said that he believes this was an effort of Benson's to conceal his actions.

Officers arrested Benson on the Dec. 29 and, as of Dec. 30, he is still being held in the Angelina County Jail, under an $1,000,000 bond.

