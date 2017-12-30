Tresten Gray's family remembers the loved one that they lost

Before releasing balloons in Tresten Gray's honor, her family came together to pack up the apartment for the woman they all loved so much.

"I've never known Tresten to have one enemy,” said Gray’s mother, Trina King. “That's how much she was loved. And, when she walked into the room, she would light up the whole place."

According to the ACSO report, Tresten died at a nearby hospital, after a call brought deputies to her car, on December 24.

In the arrest affidavit for Cedarrius Blake, the investigator stated Gray was shot several times.

"One time is a mistake, but in how she was murdered, that wasn't a mistake,” said Gray’s aunt, Desirae St. Jules. “And, it's how she died that's tearing us up."

Gray's family said that her two children are being taken care of, but that their lives are forever changed.

"She loved her babies and there was nothing that she would not do for her babies,” King said. “And, for us to have to explain this tragedy to her children, right now, we can't even wrap our heads around it."

St. Jules, struggled to explain the grief that both she and her family are feeling.

"We understand that both sides affected from the situation, but they can never understand the pain,” St. Jules said. “You can't put this type of pain into words. This is raw emotion."

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help the family out funeral costs.

