SFA Lumberjacks sped their Saturday mentoring Nacogdoches youth

After suffering a loss to Southeastern Louisiana in their Southland Conference opener, you would expect to see Coach Kyle Keller and the team hard a work preparing for Nichols State. Saturday though, the team took on another important task.

Early in the morning, some of the players including Aaron Augustin and TJ Holyfield loaded onto buses and picked up children involved in Glory Gang Ministries. The non-profit provides a Christian-based atmosphere for kids that do not have much. The group holds various events through the year and weekly services where the kids are fed a meal.

Keller has always believed it is important to give back to the local community, so last year, along with ETech, the team started a basketball camp for the group of about 60 kids.

"They follow SFA basketball but to be able to participate in a personal relationship with them is great for the children," ETech President Matt Rocco said. "We wanted to give them something to do during the winter break when they were out of school."

The kids were able to shoot around with the team before they broke down into groups for individual drills.

"It is very special to know all these kids came out here early in the morning to hang out with us," Guard Aaron Augustin said. "I just want to be active with them because I know as a child this would have been great to me."

"It is great when they first walk in and our guys go, 'Hey you're an SFA basketball player. You really are a Lumberjack.' I mean the smiles they get and the reactions on their faces is incredible."

SFA will now prepare for their Southland home opener against Nichols State on Jan.3.

