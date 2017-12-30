Central's 13 year-old Brenom Brown commits to Texas A&M softball

For most people, thinking of college at 13 is not the priority. For Brenom Brown it is something that has been on her mind.

The 13 year-old Central Junior High softball pitcher is one of the big targets for major college softball for the class of 2023. Brenom not only calls East Texas home, she is also on the road playing for some of the top select softball teams.During the junior high season, Brown admitted that a lot of the major schools had been looking at her.

"I took a visit to Texas A&M and I really liked it," Brown said. "I really like coach Jo Evans.She has been easy to talk to and there is no pressure."

Brown might have known that she wanted to play for the Aggies when she was eligible to play but she was not sure when she would announce she was ready for a non-binding verbal commitment. Brown is the Aggies first verbal commitment for 2023.

"I had recently torn my ACL with basketball, so I called coach Evans to let her know where I stood health wise and she told me that I would be fine and I could come back stronger and this did not change their interest in me. We just started to talk and I decided that it was time to tell her that I would commit."

Brown now believes the pressure of scouts looking at her will go away and that she can relax while playing.

"I didn't feel pressure," Brown said. " I feel like that is the school I have always wanted."

Kurtis Acosta oversees the program and knows Brown is a one-of-a-kind player.

"Brenom is a total DI package," Acosta said. "She's athletic. She is strong, she's a great competitor and she is only going to get better because she is a hard worker."

Acosta said the practice of major programs looking down the pipeline is becoming more common.

"It is getting more common but only at the elite DI level," Acosta said. "The power conferences are going very aggressive after 7th and 8th grade pitchers now since pitching can dominate this sport."

Brown is consistently pitching in the 60s with her top speed so far coming in at 64 mph.

In October, Central Coach Kelsey Rowe talked to KTRE about how good Brenom is compared to herslef when she was on the state championship Hudson Hornet softball team.

"She is one of the top," Rowe said. " Having someone in seventh grade that can throw as hard as I did in college is unbelievable. She probably right now doesn't realize how big of a deal this is."

The verbal commitment by Brown could change but she is pretty sure she is going to be switching from Central green to Aggie maroon.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.