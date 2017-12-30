Lufkin basketball falls to Longview in OT nail bitter in Romines Championship

The Lufkin Panthers and Longview Lobos seemed like they were on a collision course at the Romines Tournament in Longview.

The two tipped off against each other for the third time this year in the championship game Saturday afternoon. Longview would get out to an 8-0 lead, before the Pack would come back and take a 10-9 lead.

The game was back and forth for four quarters and with under a minute left, Lufkin held a 43-39. A foul on a loose ball would send Jason Bush to the free thrown line with the Lobos down by one. Bush was able to tie it up and the game would go into overtime. Longview got out to a quick jump in overtime and would hold on to win 51-47.

Bush would lead the Lobos with 22 points and was named the tournament MVP.

"We knew that coming into this game, they had a lot of fight in them," Bush said. "We knew we had to come in strong and stay with it and keep coming at it. We just pulled together. We had people contribute from the bench. We just fought. We kept fighting and just believing and trusting the system."

Lufkin's Chris Thompson and KeVonte Hurts were named to the All-Tournament team.

