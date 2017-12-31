Body found in Angelina National Forest recreation area

Jasper County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after hikers found a body at the Boykin Springs Recreation Area on Sunday.

Sheriff Mitchel Newman said the body of white man was found approximately at 3:00 p.m.

Newman said an autopsy will be conducted in Beaumont and authorities are working to identify the victim.

Justice of the Peace Steve Conner conducted the inquest.

Authorities continue to investigate the scene.

