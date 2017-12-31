Body found in Angelina National Forest recreation area

A Hurst Police Department officer’s dashcam video caught a close call on one of the highways that pass through the Metroplex-area city.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who allegedly fled after she and two other people were caught in the act of stealing items from a property on County Road 127 back in November. The NCSO deputies found the woman at a motel on North Street in Nacogdoches Sunday night and arrested her on outstanding warrants.More >>
Two people died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred in Angelina County on CC Road early Monday morning.More >>
Multiple Angelina County fire crews responded to a house fire early on New Year's Day.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after hikers found a body at the Boykin Springs Recreation Area on Sunday.More >>
