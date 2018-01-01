Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office warns of 'warrant scam'

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a 'warrant scam' attempting to dupe people out of money.



According to a news release, a suspect is making telephone calls posing as a deputy calling about missed court dates or jury duty.



"The con artist then advises the caller they have a warrant and are going to arrest them. Then comes the demand for money and if not paid the threat of going to jail," a news release stated.



Anyone who receives a similar call should immediately hang up.

"If you are worried about missing a court date, you will receive a letter in the mail, and not a call threatening you for money."



If you have given money to this scam, you are asked to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at (936) 559-2607.



