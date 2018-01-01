2 people die in 1-vehicle rollover wreck southeast of Lufkin

Two people died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred in Angelina County on CC Road early Monday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers from the Angelina County office investigated the double fatality, which occurred about four miles southeast of Lufkin.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Jarred Pecina, 20, of Diboll, was driving a 2008 Honda passenger car south on CC Road when the vehicle drove off the road to the right and struck a dirt embankment and a tree before it rolled over.

Pecina and his passenger, Valerie Jasso, 18, of Lufkin, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Esther Barger.

Family members tell us that Pecina and Jasso were cousins.

The wreck is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.