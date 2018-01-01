Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest 3rd theft suspect

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who allegedly fled after she and two other people were caught in the act of stealing items from a property on County Road 127 back in November.

The NCSO deputies found the woman at a motel on North Street in Nacogdoches Sunday night and arrested her on outstanding warrants.

Terran Speaker, 32, of Huntington, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge, and a state-jail felony theft of a firearm charge. Collectively, her bail amount has been set at $70,000.

The other two suspects, Julie Saxon, 33, of Corrigan, and Travis Wilbanks, 33, of Hudson, have since been released from the county jail. They were both charged with state-jail felony theft of a firearm and Class A misdemeanor evading arrest.

Wilbanks’ evading charge was upgraded to a state-jail felony because of a previous conviction. He was also charged with Class B possession of marijuana.

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches County sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a theft in progress. A home owner told the sheriff’s office that he had found three people on his property that were in the process of stealing items, the press release stated.

When the NCSO deputies got to CR 127, they found a vehicle containing three people leaving the scene.

“Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop,” the press release stated. “A pursuit started and deputies continued to pursue the vehicle at high rate of speeds on Highway 59. The pursuit continued for several miles into the Appleby area. The vehicle pulled into a residence on Cr. 250 and all three occupants fled on foot from the vehicle. “

According to the press release, NCSO deputies and investigators searched for the driver of the car, who has been identified as Terran Speaker, 32, of Huntington. Speaker was not located in the manhunt.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Nacogdoches Police Department assisted the NCSO during the manhunt.

