Hurst PD officer's dashcam captures close call on highway

HURST, TX (KTRE) - A Hurst Police Department officer’s dashcam video caught a close call on one of the highways that pass through the Metroplex-area city.

Since the Hurst Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page Sunday, it has been viewed 640,000 times, and it has been shared 10,904 times.

“An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions,” the Facebook post stated. “The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe.”

According to the Hurst Police Department’s Facebook post, the officer was not seriously hurt in the incident.

