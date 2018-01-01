Center Boys Basketball powers their way to number 1 ranking

The Center Roughriders now sit at the top of the 4A Basketball rankings.

The team was able to move up four spots after beating the former #1 Silsbee Tigers just days before Christmas in Center. They followed that up by winning the 60th annual Whataburger Tournament. The team was led by Tournament MVP Ja'Terious Evans, Kaleb Parks, and Reggie Daniels.

The Roughriders are not alone in the TABC rankings. Athens is also sitting in the top 25 as the only two East Texas teams to crack the top 25 in 4A.

The 2A classification is where the region has the most success. Seven of the top 10 teams in 2A are from East Texas. Expanded out to the Top 25, there are 13 teams from the region.

The links below can take you to the complete rankings.

1A Boys

2A Boys

3A Boys

4A Boys

5A Boys

6A Boys

1A Girls

2A Girls

3A Girls

4A Girls

5A Girls

6A Girls

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.