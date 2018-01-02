Houston woman agrees to 15 years in Nacogdoches County injury to child case

A 21-year-old Houston woman agreed to a plea bargain deal of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday for failing to seek timely medical treatment for her step-daughter after the child’s father caused the baby to hit her head, which resulted in skull fractures.

Amber Shellene is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail, and her bail amount has been set at $700,000.

Carrie Gilcrease, a prosecutor with the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, said that Fast appeared in Judge Campbell Cox’s 145th Judicial District Courtroom Tuesday morning for a plea hearing. As part of the plea bargain deal, she pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child.

“Fast's culpability arises from the fact that on two different dates she failed to timely seek medical attention for her infant daughter,” Gilcrease said.

Gilcrease said because of the extent of the baby’s injuries, the first count of injury to a child is a third-degree felony. The punishment range for that charge is 2 to 10 years in in prison. The second injury to a child charge was a second-degree felony with a punishment range of 2 to 20 years in prison.

Fast agreed to 10 years for the first count of injury to a child and 15 years for the second one. She will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time, Gilcrease said.

Trayvon Lott, the infant’s biological father is accused of causing Athena Lott’s injuries on June 11, 2016. Gilcrease said that Lott’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 22.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s daily activity report, Fast brought Athena Lott, her 1-month-old daughter to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on June 2, 2016, because the baby was acting sick. However, medical personnel at the hospital determined that the child was suffering from a serious head injury, the report stated.

As a result, the Nacogdoches Police Department and Child Protective Services started looking into what happened, the report stated.

The police report stated that the alleged injury to a child possibly occurred at an apartment in the 1300 block of Pearl Street.

The grand jury indictments state each person caused the baby to hit her head on something causing skull fractures. Count 2 of the indictments said Fast and Lott caused the child to suffer “serious mental deficiency, impairment, or injury.” The third count of each indictment states that Athena suffered bruising to her brain as a result of the alleged incident. Count 4 of each indictment echoes the information in Count 2.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.